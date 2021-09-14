Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys 11,697 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 14,264.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,124,000 after buying an additional 42,366 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,753,000 after purchasing an additional 49,072 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,648,000 after purchasing an additional 382,408 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,379,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 432,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $100.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.10 and its 200 day moving average is $110.96. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.69 and a 1 year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

JACK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.22.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

