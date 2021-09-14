Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $440,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 197,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 532,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,419,000 after purchasing an additional 71,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU opened at $102.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.54 and a 200 day moving average of $96.76. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $104.27.

