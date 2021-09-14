Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,033 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 49.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic during the first quarter worth $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Elastic during the first quarter worth $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 18.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. lifted their target price on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

In related news, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $1,209,778.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,777.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 514,698 shares of company stock valued at $84,959,034. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $158.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.75 and a 200 day moving average of $133.96. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $97.48 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

