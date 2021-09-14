Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) vs. Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Head to Head Contrast

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) and Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Aspira Women’s Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aspira Women’s Health $4.65 million 82.42 -$17.91 million ($0.18) -19.00

Alpha Teknova has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aspira Women’s Health.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Aspira Women’s Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A Aspira Women’s Health -390.67% -75.71% -58.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alpha Teknova and Aspira Women’s Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aspira Women’s Health 0 1 5 0 2.83

Alpha Teknova currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.81%. Aspira Women’s Health has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 231.38%. Given Aspira Women’s Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aspira Women’s Health is more favorable than Alpha Teknova.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.9% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aspira Women’s Health beats Alpha Teknova on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Hollister, California.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

