Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lifted by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,489 shares of company stock valued at $333,347,366. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,869.30 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,755.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,461.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.