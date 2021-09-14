Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACH opened at $23.26 on Monday. Aluminum Co. of China has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 211.45 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.14.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aluminum Co. of China will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 2.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 59.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aluminum Co. of China (ACH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.