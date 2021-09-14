Amanda Willett Sells 46,000 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Amanda Willett sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total value of C$86,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns -13,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($24,925.32).

Shares of DML stock opened at C$2.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.44. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.41 and a 1-year high of C$2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

DML has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cormark upped their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denison Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.11.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.