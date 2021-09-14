Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,529,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 175,963 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $6,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,648 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 361,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 53,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

AMRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amarin in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Amarin stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. Amarin Co. plc has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.53 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Amarin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

