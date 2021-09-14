AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) to report $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.35. AMC Networks reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full year earnings of $8.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 232.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,737. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.26. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

