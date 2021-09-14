American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,383 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,431 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 161,204 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($7.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

