American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 3,362 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 26.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 17.1% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 140,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 20,446 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 6.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 91,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 37,671 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 56.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after acquiring an additional 47,021 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 84.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,540,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,643,000 after acquiring an additional 703,096 shares during the period. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PDD shares. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet cut Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

PDD opened at $104.16 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.78 and a 200 day moving average of $121.46. The firm has a market cap of $129.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

