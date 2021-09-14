American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Reduced by South State Corp

South State Corp reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,539,599,000 after acquiring an additional 185,909 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in American Express by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,833,273,000 after acquiring an additional 296,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,332,930,000 after acquiring an additional 194,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Express by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,314,558,000 after acquiring an additional 553,665 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in American Express by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $828,157,000 after acquiring an additional 504,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $161.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.12. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The company has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

