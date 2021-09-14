American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Short Interest Update

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,000 shares, a growth of 11,960.6% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,194,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERBB remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,525,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,311,852. American Green has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

Get American Green alerts:

About American Green

American Green, Inc engages in the medical marijuana business. The firm specializes in cultivation, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, and retail of medical marijuana. It also offers tracking inventory services for growers. The company was founded on November 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for American Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.