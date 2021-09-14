American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Short Interest Update

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,000 shares, a growth of 11,960.6% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,194,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ERBB remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,525,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,311,852. American Green has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
About American Green
