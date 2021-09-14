American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Makes New Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in EQT by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,220,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,420,000 after acquiring an additional 667,069 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in EQT by 398.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 589,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,116,000 after acquiring an additional 470,962 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in EQT by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 312,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in EQT by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,758,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQT opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

