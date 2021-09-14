American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Sells 106 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 5,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PODD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PODD opened at $296.72 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.51 and a fifty-two week high of $309.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -641.52 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.09 and a 200-day moving average of $274.47.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

