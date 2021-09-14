American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.29.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08. The company has a market cap of $341.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski bought 4,033 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 4,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,080.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOUT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 875.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 185,775 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $743,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 102,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 445.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 77,794 shares during the period. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 209,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

