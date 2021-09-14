American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Raised by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in American Tower by 7.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in American Tower by 14.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.2% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.68. 22,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,916. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $135.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Argus lifted their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist lifted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

