American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $300.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $305.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.29.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $294.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.96. American Tower has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in American Tower by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in American Tower by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

