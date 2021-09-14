American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 177,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after acquiring an additional 19,253 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in American Water Works by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in American Water Works by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 12.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of AWK stock opened at $183.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.05.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.