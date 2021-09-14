American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

AMWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Woodmark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,754,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,570,000 after acquiring an additional 136,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Woodmark by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,808,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in American Woodmark by 17.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,270,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,823,000 after buying an additional 190,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,926 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 10.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 595,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,743,000 after purchasing an additional 55,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWD opened at $66.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.93 and a 200 day moving average of $87.45. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $65.73 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 2.24.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

