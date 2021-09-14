Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 1,183 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.6% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RVMD stock opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 2.06. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.56.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 355.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RVMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

