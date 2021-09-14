Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after buying an additional 46,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,107,000 after purchasing an additional 134,493 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 65.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,461,000 after purchasing an additional 212,833 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 416,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 49.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 107,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

PFSI opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

In related news, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 6,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.66 per share, with a total value of $436,301.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.12 per share, with a total value of $1,553,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 84,582 shares of company stock worth $5,268,518 and have sold 45,000 shares worth $2,860,200. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

