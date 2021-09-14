Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.66.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

