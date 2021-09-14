Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,693 Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 724.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GBT shares. Truist Securities upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

GBT opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.