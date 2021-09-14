Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 311 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1,663.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth $85,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter worth $224,000.
NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $49.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average is $45.17.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.
Several research firms have issued reports on PRGS. Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.
About Progress Software
Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.
Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS).
Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.