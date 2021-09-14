Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 65 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Shares of LNN opened at $155.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $91.41 and a 1 year high of $179.26.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.