Analysts Anticipate American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.90. American Equity Investment Life reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.87 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

AEL stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth about $49,765,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 271.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,365 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,530,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 897,354 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,957,000 after purchasing an additional 850,936 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

