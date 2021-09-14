Analysts Anticipate Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Avient posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average is $49.29. Avient has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 49.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Avient in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Avient during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Avient by 735.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

