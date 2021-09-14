Analysts Anticipate Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.84 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 170.21%.

In related news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $74,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

