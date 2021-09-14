Analysts Anticipate CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Brokerages expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to announce $1.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.65 billion. CMS Energy posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year sales of $6.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Vertical Research cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

CMS traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.20. 76,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,425. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $264,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 342.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

