Analysts Anticipate DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Will Announce Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will post $2.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the lowest is $2.18. DaVita posted earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year earnings of $9.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DaVita.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.83.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded down $2.27 on Tuesday, reaching $122.33. 619,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,191. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.64 and a 200-day moving average of $119.41. DaVita has a twelve month low of $80.85 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,161.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,151. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 72.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 133.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 35.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DaVita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.