Analysts Anticipate EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $806.70 Million

Analysts predict that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will report $806.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $799.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $819.10 million. EnerSys reported sales of $708.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.10 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSE:ENS traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,708. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.88. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $104.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,981.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in EnerSys by 0.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 5.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 8.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

