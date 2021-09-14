Analysts Anticipate FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.49. FTI Consulting reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 164,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after acquiring an additional 38,798 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at $861,000.

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.76. The company had a trading volume of 143,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,151. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $147.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

