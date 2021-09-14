Analysts Anticipate IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.36 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will report $3.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.46 billion. IQVIA reported sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year sales of $13.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.61 billion to $13.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.41 billion to $15.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus lifted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.11.

IQV stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.05. The company had a trading volume of 586 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,996. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $265.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.76. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 81.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,310,000 after buying an additional 797,361 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,289,380,000 after acquiring an additional 372,414 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after purchasing an additional 585,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $781,343,000 after purchasing an additional 79,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $722,634,000 after purchasing an additional 100,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

