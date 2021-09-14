Analysts Anticipate J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will post sales of $3.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.90 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $11.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $12.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $13.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

JBHT traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,112. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $184.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.91 and its 200-day moving average is $167.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,913.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,567 shares of company stock worth $628,562 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,155,000 after buying an additional 1,460,352 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,081,000 after acquiring an additional 907,873 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 850.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 851,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,816,000 after purchasing an additional 762,272 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,029,000 after purchasing an additional 599,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $78,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

