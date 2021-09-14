Analysts Anticipate MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.46. MEDNAX reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MD shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

In other MEDNAX news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 19.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after buying an additional 83,109 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the second quarter worth approximately $970,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 106,642.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 22,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 168.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 168,628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MD stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $29.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,760. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.50.

MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

