Analysts Anticipate Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will report $63.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.90 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year sales of $239.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $238.80 million to $240.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $323.20 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $326.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of TTCF stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,269. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.02. Tattooed Chef has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

