Analysts Anticipate Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.52 Million

Equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will report sales of $108.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.00 million. Workiva reported sales of $88.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year sales of $429.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $419.00 million to $432.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $502.34 million, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $517.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

Shares of WK stock traded up $3.14 on Thursday, reaching $150.52. The stock had a trading volume of 321,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,379. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.05 and a beta of 1.48. Workiva has a 1 year low of $52.81 and a 1 year high of $151.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.23.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,874,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at $38,316,931.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brandon Ziegler sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total value of $1,092,729.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,170,482.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 795,672 shares of company stock valued at $100,669,538 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 16.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Workiva by 36.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the second quarter worth $337,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Workiva by 8.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,714,000 after purchasing an additional 51,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Workiva by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,573,000 after purchasing an additional 72,276 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

