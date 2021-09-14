Analysts Expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $590.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to announce sales of $590.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $597.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $585.20 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $833.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.66.

NASDAQ ACHC traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $63.00. 14,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.92. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,022 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,651,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after buying an additional 1,310,191 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $57,232,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 11,160.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 875,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,051,000 after buying an additional 868,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,998,000 after buying an additional 526,153 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.