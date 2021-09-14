Analysts Expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to Announce -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.14). Copa reported earnings of ($2.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($2.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $304.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.29 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1993.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.70) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPA shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Shares of CPA stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,520. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.07. Copa has a one year low of $46.67 and a one year high of $94.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Copa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Copa by 29.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

