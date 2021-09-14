Analysts Expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.28. CrossFirst Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.34 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $8,786,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,261,000 after acquiring an additional 380,789 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,223,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after acquiring an additional 311,236 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 753,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 226,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 194,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $629.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

