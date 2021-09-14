Analysts Set Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Target Price at $62.87

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.87.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet cut Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Autohome alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 10.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Autohome by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Autohome by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 418.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 142,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 59.2% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.70. 454,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,091. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.92. Autohome has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.75 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autohome will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.