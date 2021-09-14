Analysts Set Expectations for UiPath Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for UiPath in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz forecasts that the healthcare company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UiPath’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get UiPath alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PATH. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.57.

PATH opened at $55.54 on Monday. UiPath has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.20.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at $1,521,290,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $806,729,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $769,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $409,526,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at $411,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $1,342,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 637,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,073,766.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $4,492,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,402,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,776,923.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,052 shares of company stock valued at $29,380,065 over the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.