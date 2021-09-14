Analysts Set FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Price Target at $19.38

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 45,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.60%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

In related news, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $115,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel acquired 1,100 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,129 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 192.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,972,000 after buying an additional 3,670,988 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after buying an additional 1,500,932 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 125.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,481,000 after buying an additional 1,616,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 83.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after buying an additional 1,063,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.