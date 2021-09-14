Analysts Set Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) PT at $29.33

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of analysts have commented on SBLK shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equity Research started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $115,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBLK stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.92. 29,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,435. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,647.06%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

