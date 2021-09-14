Analyzing Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) & Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) and Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Nitto Denko pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Orbia Advance pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Nitto Denko pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orbia Advance pays out 94.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Nitto Denko and Orbia Advance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nitto Denko $7.18 billion 1.75 $660.22 million $2.23 18.77 Orbia Advance $6.42 billion 0.86 $195.00 million $0.19 27.58

Nitto Denko has higher revenue and earnings than Orbia Advance. Nitto Denko is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orbia Advance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nitto Denko and Orbia Advance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nitto Denko 9.86% 11.38% 8.47% Orbia Advance 4.34% 11.50% 3.43%

Risk & Volatility

Nitto Denko has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbia Advance has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nitto Denko and Orbia Advance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nitto Denko 0 1 1 0 2.50 Orbia Advance 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Nitto Denko shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nitto Denko beats Orbia Advance on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials. The Optronics segment produces liquid crystal display products, semiconductor devices, printed circuits, and functional materials. The Life Science segment offers medical-related products. The Others segment deals with polymer membranes. The company was founded on October 25, 1918 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process. The Fluoride Process segment extracts fluorite, which is used in the production of hydrofluoric acid, the cement, ceramic, steel and welding industries. The Fluent segment manufactures products for day to day purposes like PVC pipes and connections, polyethene and polypropylene, as well as geosynthectics, which are used for water management systems. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

