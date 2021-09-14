Ankr Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $41.06 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Ankr coin can now be purchased for $0.0986 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $755.44 million and $41.06 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ankr has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00061402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.43 or 0.00143126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $363.25 or 0.00782659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Ankr Coin Profile

Ankr is a coin. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,662,899,378 coins. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr . The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

