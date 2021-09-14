Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.58.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jonestrading cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.
In other Antero Midstream news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.
Antero Midstream stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.11. 116,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 3.29. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $10.69.
Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $232.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.81 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.
About Antero Midstream
Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.
