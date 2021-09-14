Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.58.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jonestrading cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 60.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,609,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137,389 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,807,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,406 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,886,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,151,000 after buying an additional 2,262,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.11. 116,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 3.29. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $232.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.81 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

