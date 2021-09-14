Antiample Achieves Market Cap of $1.82 Million (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One Antiample coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Antiample has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $765.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Antiample has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00059199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00146360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.03 or 0.00736915 BTC.

Antiample Coin Profile

Antiample (XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

