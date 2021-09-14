Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $71.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.44.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day moving average is $54.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $741,873 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

